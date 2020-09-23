With other counties reaching the red tier that allows further reopening of businesses, the question is where San Bernardino County stands.
Every county in California is assigned to a tier based on its coronavirus test positivity and adjusted case rate. To move forward, a county must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks.
"To move from our current purple tier to red, we must show no more than seven new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate of less than 8 percent," the county said in a news release on Sept. 22.
"Our county is one week into showing these numbers. As of today, we have 6.7 cases (per 100,000) and our positivity rate is 5.7 percent. If we hold these numbers (or better) we should be able to move into the red tier soon."
Counties can be penalized for not meeting testing standards set by the state and held back from moving into the next tier.
"That’s one reason why it is vital for San Bernardino County residents to get tested, even if they don’t have COVID-19 symptoms or believe they’ve been exposed. Make an appointment to get tested. It’s fast, painless, and free. And it will allow our economy to open faster," the county said.
