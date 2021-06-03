To encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19, San Bernardino County has introduced a new outreach campaign largely focusing on residents in traditionally underserved communities.
The campaign, dubbed “Operation Sneakers and Vaccine Speakers,” will highlight conveniently located, neighborhood-based vaccination sites within those communities while providing additional information about the county’s vaccination program.
The campaign will also help promote the state’s new $116.5 million, multi-faceted vaccine-incentive effort to motivate Californians to get vaccinated before the state’s reopening on June 15.
“We want to make sure people understand that getting vaccinated is both easy and convenient,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “Residents will learn that vaccination sites are now located literally just down the street, in their neighborhood. We’ll even provide transportation to those who need it. Plus, the shots are absolutely free and there is no requirement for insurance coverage.”
Each vaccination site will be staffed by public health professionals and others well-versed in the issues surrounding COVID-19 and the vaccines. Spanish-speaking representatives will be on hand to support communications with non-English speaking residents, and no reservation is required.
“This is a real ‘boots-on-the-ground’ campaign to remind people that getting protected against COVID-19 is an easy, straightforward process,” said Hagman. “Our goal is simply to inform people about the availability and accessibility of vaccines. We are doing everything we can to remove any obstacles that might discourage residents from getting vaccinated.”
The county has already begun printing a variety of informational materials (flyers, door hangers, posters, etc.) to support the campaign. Staff training, which will focus on customer service, safety, logistics and appropriate messaging, will begin June 4. The campaign itself will launch on June 7 and run for about 10 days.
----- ALL 14 of the county-operated vaccination sites, including the Jessie Turner Center at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana, operate Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All sites are offering the Pfizer vaccine and both appointments and walk-ups are accepted.
Some of the county's sites include:
• Bloomington, Ayala Park Community Center (18313 Valley Boulevard)
• Ontario, Ontario Convention Center (2000 E. Convention Center Way)
• Rancho Cucamonga, Inland Empire Health Plan (10801 6th Street)
• Rancho Cucamonga, Rancho Cucamonga Sports Complex (8303 Rochester Avenue)
• Rialto, Grace Vargas Senior Center (1411 S. Riverside Avenue)
• San Bernardino, National Orange Show Event Center (689 South E Street)
• San Bernardino, Arroyo Valley High School (1881 West Baseline Street)
People who walk-up to a vaccination site should be prepared to register in person, which will include answering health-screening questions. Appointments can be made for all sites at sbcovid19.com/vaccine.
