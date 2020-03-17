A total of five cases of the coronavirus have now been confirmed in San Bernardino County, officials said on March 18.
In an effort to protect the public from further spread of the coronavirus, officials on March 17 ordered the cancellation of gatherings of any number of people within the county through at least April 6.
The order also requires the closing of all movie theaters, gyms, health clubs, bars, adult entertainment establishments, and other businesses that serve alcohol but do not serve food.
Food and beverage establishments must follow guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health on March 16 (www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR20-024.aspx).
The order does not apply to activities "essential to the functioning of our state" including work, public transportation, airport travel, grocery stores, charitable food distribution, certified farmers' markets, and shopping at stores or malls. The order also does not apply to congregate living situations, including dormitories and homeless encampments.
All San Bernardino County public schools have voluntarily closed as part of the effort to stop the spread of the virus.
"I understand this creates hardships for many families and businesses. But at the end of the day I believe we all understand that we are in this together, and that together, we will get through this," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. "The county is taking every step we can to stay in front of this threat."
"The health risk from COVID-19 to the general public in San Bernardino County remains low at this time, but everyone is strongly urged to engage in practices that reduce the risk of spread," said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson.
The order also strongly cautions that persons aged 65 years and older and persons of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk should they contract COVID-19, and encourages them to self-quarantine.
----- THE FIRST CASE of coronavirus in the county was reported on March 15, and a second case was reported one day later, according to county officials.
The first case appeared in a Kaiser Permanente Fontana patient who returned from London, U.K., sometime last week.
The test was administered by Quest Diagnostics on March 12. The results were reported to the Department of Public Health three days later.
The patient, a 53-year-old woman, presented herself to the Kaiser Fontana emergency department on March 12 with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
The Department of Public Health has been working to identify the patient’s contacts to monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness and to take measures to prevent transmission.
Then on March 16, the county reported its second case of coronavirus in a 54-year-old man with underlying health conditions who had come into contact with persons who had recently traveled from Washington state. The county did not identify where this second patient was being treated.
Another case of coronavirus was reported on March 17 and two more were reported on March 18.
As of March 17, the county had no fatalities attributable to coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.