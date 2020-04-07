In an effort to protect the public from further spread of COVID-19, San Bernardino County's acting public health officer has formally ordered everyone in San Bernardino County to wear a face covering when leaving home.
Face coverings may include coverings that secure to the ears or back of the head and encompass the mouth and nose.
Homemade cloth ear loop covers, bandannas and handkerchiefs, and neck gaiters may be used to reduce the spread of COVID-19, particularly among asymptomatic people.
Surgical masks and N95 masks must be preserved for healthcare workers and emergency responders.
“Staying home, practicing social distancing and frequent handwashing are far more effective ways to combat the spread of COVID-19, and face coverings are not a substitute for those practices,” said Dr. Erin Gustafson, the county’s acting public health officer.
The county said that the order to wear the face covering applies the entire time a person is outdoors, even while driving a car or walking a dog.
The order, issued on April 7, also says that faith-based services must be electronic only through streaming or online technology.
People may not leave their homes for driving parades or drive-up services or to pick up non-essential items such as pre-packaged Easter eggs or bags filled with candy and toys at a drive-thru location.
“We understand that this is an important time for Christians around the world and it is natural to want to worship and celebrate with our families. Right now, however, is a critical time for our country and our community -- we can still celebrate this time from the safety of our individual homes while we help flatten the curve and save lives,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “When we stay home, we help our healthcare workers and our emergency responders and vulnerable populations beat COVID-19.”
Many churches and houses of worship, including Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, are hosting “virtual” services, streamed online.
The county encourages single-family, home-based worshipping and activities, including Easter egg hunts among household members inside the house or in residential back yards.
Violation of the order is a crime punishable by up to a $1,000 fine or imprisonment up to 90 days, or both.
As of April 6, San Bernardino County had 530 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the deaths of 16 county residents had been associated with the disease. Fontana had 66 confirmed coronavirus cases, the county said.
For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the county’s coronavirus website at sbcovid19.com. New information and resources are updated daily. The public can also contact the COVID-19 hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the county at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
