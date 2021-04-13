San Bernardino County on April 13 temporarily paused distribution and use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with recommendations made by state and federal health agencies.
The pause was issued in response to six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. None of those six cases were in California.
More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine have been administered in the U.S.
"The county has no higher priority than the health and safety of our residents," said Dr. Michael A. Sequeira, the county's health officer. "Although this condition is extremely rare among Johnson & Johnson recipients -- much more rare than serious blood clots among those who contract COVID-19 -- this pause is prudent pending further federal review.
"The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain widely available in our county and have proven to be safe and effective. The public should remain confident in the nation's COVID-19 vaccination effort."
Any persons who have received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine and who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath should contact their health care provider, Sequeira said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine accounts for 48,600, or 6.6 percent, of the 738,225 vaccine doses received in San Bernardino County. Pfizer accounts for 49.5 percent and Moderna 43.9 percent.
County-run vaccination clinics have primarily used the Pfizer vaccine. County-operated special vaccination events that had been scheduled to utilize the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine have now been switched to Pfizer. Second-dose appointments will be made when first doses are administered. Those who have appointments for those events are being notified. There are no plans to cancel events at this time.
The county has 8,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine on hand. Those doses will be kept in storage pending further direction from the state and federal governments.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause in the use of the Janssen vaccine until a review by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convenes on April 13 to review the six blood-clot cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.