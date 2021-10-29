Now that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, many parents and guardians in San Bernardino County are waiting to hear when the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will become available.
The county will keep residents and providers aware of when the full FDA, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Western States Scientific Safety Review Panel and the California Department of Public Health give final approval to roll out the vaccines.
Preparations for San Bernardino County to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine have been underway for several weeks, the county said in a news release on Oct. 29.
“We know many parents still have questions and concerns about vaccinating their children, which is why we have put together a list of frequently asked questions and facts for them to research on our website,” said Public Health Director Josh Dugas. “As a parent myself, I know having this information in hand is important and will help inform people about the vaccine before they bring their children to get vaccinated.”
HERE ARE some facts from the county’s COVID-19 pediatric webpage, sbcovid19.com/pediatric:
• COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.
• Your child will not get the COVID-19 virus from any COVID-19 vaccine, including the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
• The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old will differ from the current product for adolescents and adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 will be a new product with new packaging, new product configuration (10-dose vial), different dosage and injection volume, and have a new National Drug Code (NDC). Current products for adults and adolescents cannot be used for children under 12 years of age.
• Once authorized by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee will convene to provide its recommendation. This recommendation will be followed by an endorsement by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup and California Department of Public Health, at which point the COVID-19 vaccine will become available for the authorized and recommended age group.
• Cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in adolescents and young adults have been reported more often after getting the second dose than after the first dose of one of the two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. These reports are rare and the known and potential benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis.
Once approved, the county will publish the information on how to obtain the vaccine on its website at sbcovid19.com. Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their medical provider or pediatrician directly to find out if they are providing vaccines for children. Residents may also make an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov or Vaccines.gov when the vaccines become available.
People having trouble finding vaccines for their children may call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.