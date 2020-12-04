San Bernardino County will receive $208 million in SB1 (gasoline tax) funding for three significant transportation projects, including a bus rapid transit project that will serve Fontana and other cities.
The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) said the three projects are designed to reduce congestion, improve air quality and increase public safety.
The funding approval, from the California Transportation Commission (CTC), follows last year’s allocation of nearly $300 million in SB1 grants to San Bernardino County. The statewide legislative package, adopted in 2017, invests $54 billion over the next decade to fix roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California and puts more dollars toward transit and safety.
The newly approved funding includes:
----- $65 million for the West Valley Connector, a 35-mile-long bus rapid transit project that will connect the cities of Pomona, Montclair, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana.
----- $119 million for the Interstate 15 Express Lanes project, a partnership with the Riverside County Transportation Commission to connect express lanes across the county line.
----- $24 million for a three-mile extension of the Interstate 10 Truck Climbing Lane from the off-ramp at Live Oak Canyon Road to just east of the existing County Line Road near Yucaipa.
“We’re grateful to CTC’s commissioners for their commitment of SB1 funding to San Bernardino County and three projects that will have a lasting impact on mobility, access and safety in one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in the U.S.,” said SBCTA President Frank J. Navarro.
For more information on these and other SBCTA projects, visit: https://www.gosbcta.com/projects/
