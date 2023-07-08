San Bernardino County has received $8 million through five lawmaker requests that were included in the recently passed 2023-24 state budget.
This funding will help refurbish two behavioral health treatment centers in Fontana and Victorville and purchase two new mobile health clinics in Needles and Havasu Lake, the county said in a news release on July 7.
“This significant funding will help the county complete several important projects that address critical needs for our residents,” said Supervisor Dawn Rowe, chair of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. “We are very grateful to our state lawmakers for supporting us. This influx of funding will help us substantially improve our public health, behavioral health, and other key county services.”
Many Californians continue to struggle with mental health challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For serious cases, such as for psychosis or self-endangerment, the county relies on crisis residential treatment facilities to provide critical mental health services.
Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) and State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) each requested $2 million to refurbish important county crisis residential treatment centers in their districts, one in Fontana and the other in Victorville, respectively. This funding will install new commercial-grade appliances that can handle heavy use, purchase more durable cabinets and furniture, install small storage units for residents, and make overall improvements to the facility. This investment will enhance the durability and longevity of these facilities, the county said.
Health services in the isolated rural communities of Needles and Havasu Lake, located along the far eastern border of California, are often limited by great distances and lack of trained staff. State Sen. Steve Padilla (D-San Diego) championed a request for $1.5 million for the county to buy and outfit two mobile health clinics to permanently operate in these two small communities. These mobile health clinics would feature examination rooms, essential medical equipment, and a small educational space to assist a wide variety of residents with their medical needs.
With help from two other local state lawmakers, the county also secured funding to bolster future emergency response efforts.
State Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Redlands) championed a budget request for $1.5 million for the communities of Forest Falls and Angelus Oaks, while Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) obtained $1 million for equipment in Crestline. With this state funding, the county plans to purchase versatile front loaders that can clear debris during wildfires, landslides, floods, and avalanches, and remove snow. The county also plans to purchase additional “snow cats” — small, nimble tracked vehicles designed for travel over snow. This new equipment will allow disaster response personnel to rapidly address emergencies in these key mountain areas.
