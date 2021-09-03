San Bernardino County has made progress toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic since vaccines became widely available, and there are signs that the post-reopening surge may be flattening locally.
However, past holiday weekends have triggered new surges, so the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are urging residents to be cautious and considerate as they enjoy the Labor Day weekend (Sept. 4-6).
The CDC recommends unvaccinated people not travel over Labor Day weekend given the high transmissibility of the Delta variant and the significant community transmission in the United States.
The CDC also urges vaccinated Americans to wear a mask if they are gathering in public indoor spaces because enclosed spaces are where the virus spreads most easily compared to outdoors.
“We have actually articulated that people who are fully vaccinated and who are wearing masks can travel,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky. “Although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling — first and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling.”
National Forests and California Forest Service campgrounds are closed this weekend to reduce the risk of wildfire, so other recreation sites are expecting more visitors than they would otherwise.
Joshua Tree National Park will be open and foresees a busy Labor Day weekend.
Park Ranger Hannah Schwalbe says no fire of any type is allowed in Joshua Tree National Park until further notice, and visitors should check weather forecasts, protect themselves from the sun, use caution in the backcountry, and tell family and friends where they’ll be in advance. There is no mobile phone service within the park.
Because people from all over the world visit Joshua Tree National Park and many parts of the country are currently in substantial or high transmission categories, the National Park Service (NPS) has implemented a science-driven mask policy.
“To best protect our staff and visitors, masks are required inside all NPS buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status or location,” Schwalbe said.
San Bernardino County Regional Parks are also expected to be a popular destination this weekend. Fortunately, the Regional Parks have safe, outdoor family fun opportunities with summer treats, crafts and free games, the county said in a news release.
----- REGIONAL PARKS INFORMATION
• Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5, Calico Ghost Town: Two craft activities, various contests for all ages and free cotton candy. San Bernardino County Special Districts will be there with giveaways, including snow cones. Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park office. Park entry fee: adults: $8, youth: $5 (ages 4-11) children: free (ages 3 and under).
Calico Ghost Town is at 33900 Ghost Town Road in Yermo.
• Saturday, Sept. 4, Prado Regional Park and Sunday, Sept. 5, Yucaipa Regional Park: Craft activity, various contests for all ages and free cotton candy, snow cones and popcorn. Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park office. Park entry fee: $10 per vehicle.
Prado Regional Park is at 16700 S. Euclid Avenue in Chino. Yucaipa Regional Park is at 33900 Oak Glen Road in Yucaipa.
For more information about events at San Bernardino County Regional Parks, visit https://parks.sbcounty.gov/
