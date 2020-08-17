San Bernardino County has seen an impressive response to its initial call for more widespread testing, the county said in a news release on Aug. 12.
Since hiring a new testing provider and encouraging all residents, especially those without symptoms, to get tested, the county’s testing rate has jumped with some 21,500 tests being conducted since July 27.
“We are very pleased with the initial response asking our residents to get tested,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We want to keep the momentum going, so we are continuing to urge all county residents to make an appointment to get a free, painless test. Continual improvement in our testing numbers will not only protect people’s health and save lives, but also enable us to continue reopening our economy.”
----- LARGE EMPLOYER STRATEGY
To further this effort, the county is looking to enlist large employers to establish dedicated, on-site testing events. This began earlier this month with the county’s own 22,000 employees, who now have an opportunity to get tested at different sites, on different days of the week, throughout the month.
“We want to set a positive example by demonstrating our commitment to getting as many people tested as possible,” said County CEO Gary McBride. “We also want county employees and residents alike to know that we consider their health and safety a top priority.”
McBride also noted that widespread testing of county employees should reassure residents who engage with them at county offices or within the community.
The county is initially inviting employers with 300 or more employees to contact the Administrative Office to begin the process that could result in an on-site testing event (or alternatively, a dedicated day and time at one of the 11 existing county testing sites). Interested large employers should begin the process by sending an email with their interest to COVID19Testing@oes.sbcounty.gov.
----- BENEFITS OF WIDESPREAD TESTING
Health officials now know that many of the people who carry the coronavirus do not know it since they exhibit no symptoms of the disease (referred to as asymptomatic carriers). As a result, hundreds of thousands of infected people could be unintentionally spreading the virus to others.
“Increasing the number of people tested is essential to lowering the infection rate, getting the county back to work, and allowing businesses to open and stay open,” said County Public Health Director Corwin Porter. “Testing gives us a better idea of community spread and the scope of infections, and helps us concentrate medical resources where they are needed most. And working in concert with our contact tracing team, we can better stop the spread of the virus.”
----- FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
With residents being asked to consider testing for the coronavirus, regardless of having any symptoms, the county wanted to share a partial list of Frequently Asked Questions that can be found on the Testing Sites webpage.
• Where does San Bernardino County stand now in its testing capacity?
The county has significantly expanded COVID-19 testing over the past several months. Since the pandemic began in March, it has conducted nearly 300,000 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, which indicate whether a person is currently infected with the coronavirus.
The county is currently operating 11 COVID-19 testing sites, strategically located throughout the 20,000-square-mile county, as well as four County Health Centers that provide care to underserved and vulnerable populations. In partnership with the California Department of Public Health, there are also three state testing sites in the county. Additionally, private clinics, certain Rite-Aid Pharmacy locations, and HMO-operated facilities are also offering COVID-19 testing.
• Who can be tested?
In the early weeks of the pandemic, testing was limited to certain at-risk individuals or frontline healthcare workers. However, the county is now encouraging everyone to get tested -- whether or not they have shown any symptoms of the disease.
• I do not have any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19. Why should I get tested?
Studies have shown that many infected people show no symptoms of the disease, otherwise known as an asymptomatic carrier. That means that most of the people who carry the virus do not know it. Simply put, it’s possible that thousands of infected people could unknowingly spread the disease.
Moreover, the county's ability to open certain sectors of the economy and keep them open depends on meeting certain criteria set by the state of California. These indicators include the number of tests conducted and positivity rates. If the county can show it is testing a large number of people -- while keeping the percentage who test positive down -- the county can avoid further restrictions from the state and reopen sooner.
• How easy is it to get tested? How much time does it take?
Getting tested is easy. Persons will first need to make an appointment on the COVID-19 Testing Sites web page, which can be accessed from the sbcovid19.com website.
In Fontana, testing takes place at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
There may be a few different testing methods depending on the location or facility. All county-operated testing sites currently use a self-swab nasal test, while state and private sites my use other collection methods, such as a nasopharyngeal specimen collection, which is a nasal swab administered by a healthcare professional.
Testing takes 10-15 minutes. Sometimes there is a wait time, so participants are urged to prepare by using the restroom ahead of time and bringing water to stay hydrated and something to keep themselves entertained while they wait. Wearing a face covering to the appointment is required. It is very important that persons keep their appointment. Skipping an appointment means the person might be keeping another county resident from getting tested. Persons who are unable to make an appointment are urged to cancel it via the cancellation link in the appointment confirmation email.
• Do I need a doctor’s prescription to get tested?
No, a doctor’s prescription is not required.
• How much does it cost to get a test? Is it covered by insurance?
There is no cost for receiving the test. When you sign-up for an appointment online, you will be asked some basic information, including the name of your insurance provider, policy number and the name of your physician. Providing that information allows the County to file a claim with your insurance company and obtain reimbursement for the costs associated with your test. You will NOT be charged a co-pay, and the cost of the test will not be applied to your deductible. If you do not have insurance, you will be given the option of skipping that section of the appointment registration process. Either way, you will not be charged for taking the test.
• Do I need to make an appointment or can I just show up to a testing site?
A person must make an appointment to get tested. Visit sbcovid19.com and go to the COVID-19 Testing Sites page to register for an appointment. Individuals with no Internet access or who have access/functional needs can call (909) 387-3911 for assistance, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Is the test painful or unpleasant?
Most people do not consider any current test method painful, but the nasal self-swab test used at county testing sites is certainly easier and less invasive than other testing options.
With a nasopharyngeal collection, a healthcare professional will gently pass a sterile cotton-tipped swab through the nostril and into the nasopharynx, which is the upper part of the throat behind the nose.
• How long before I learn the results of the test?
Test results are usually available within 72 hours, but can be up to 3-5 days. If a person tests positive, Public Health staff (or a health care provider) will call that person as soon as possible. If a person tests negative, he or she will not receive a call from Public Health. Test results are delivered to the participant via patient portal or other electronic means such as email or text message. Information regarding the delivery of test results will be provided at the test location. If persons have not received test results within five days, they can call the Test Results call center at (909) 387-5811. Whether persons test positive or negative for COVID-19, they should still should take preventive measures to protect themselves and others.
• Will my test show whether I’ve previously had the virus?
The PCR test only indicates whether or not a person is currently infected with the coronavirus. It does not show whether a person was previously infected and successfully fought off the disease.
• If I test positive, do I have to “self-quarantine”? For how long? Are you going to put my name in a database?
Persons who test positive should stay at home and away from others for at least 14 days, starting from the date they were tested. If living conditions make it difficult for persons who test positive to stay away from others (such as family/household members), they should stay in a specific room and away from other people and even pets in the home as much as possible. Also, if possible, they should use a separate bathroom. If they need to be around other people or animals in or outside of the home, they should wear a cloth face covering. (Additional guidance is available for those living in close quarters and shared housing).
If a person tests positive, his or her patient information will be entered into the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange (CalREDIE), a secure system that the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has implemented for electronic disease reporting and surveillance. The public cannot access the information in CalREDIE; access is limited to a select group of healthcare and public health professionals.
• How reliable are the tests? I’ve read there can be "false negative" results.
The tests are more than 90 percent reliable, but it is possible to get a "false negative" result. If persons have tested negative for COVID-19, but are showing COVID-19-like symptoms, or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they should get tested again.
• Are there any people/groups of people who are particularly encouraged to get tested?
While the county is encouraging all residents to get tested, it is particularly important for people who have frequent contact with the public, including delivery drivers, emergency workers, and those who work in retail, food service or high-density workplaces.
