The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has announced the roll-out of body worn cameras for its deputies.
"Deputies at Central Station and Hesperia Station are now equipped with body worn cameras and deployment department-wide is expected to be complete by the end of the year," the Sheriff's Department said in a news release on Sept. 12.
The county's announcement comes six years after the Fontana Police Department launched its body worn camera program in 2017.
The Sheriff's Department oversees the unincorporated county area of Fontana as well as many other cities.
"Body worn cameras are an additional tool our deputies will be able to use to maintain high standards of policing, accountability, and transparency within the communities we serve," the Sheriff's Department said.
