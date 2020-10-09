Following a three-week period during which San Bernardino County experienced significant increases in new COVID-19 cases and positivity rates -- which public health data indicate were largely due to public gatherings over the Labor Day weekend -- health officials have recently seen welcomed improvements in two key metrics: new cases and testing.
“Our case rate has declined from 9.6 to 9.1 new cases out of every 100,000 county residents,” said Corwin Porter, county health director. “While we still have a way to go to get to the state’s Red Tier, this is a notable improvement from prior weeks and -- we hope -- signals a favorable new trend. Moreover, we’ve seen a solid jump in our testing rate -- from about 178 tests per 100,000 residents to just under 190.”
Porter is reminding residents that the county needs to test an average of 216 people per 100,000 residents per day to meet the state’s requirements for reopening additional businesses and schools. He encouraged everyone to get tested at their earliest convenience.
“Getting tested is one of the few specific steps -- beyond following basic guidelines such as wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding gatherings -- that residents can take to help us move into the state’s Red Tier,” he said. “And getting to the Red Tier will allow us to reopen more schools, churches and businesses."
Getting tested is free and is available to anyone who either lives or works in San Bernardino County.
Among the county’s multiple testing sites are two that are providing tests on Saturdays through Nov. 21: the Department of Behavioral Health Auditorium in Rialto and Victor Valley College in Victorville.
In addition, Loveland Church in Fontana will be conducting tests this Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 17977 Merrill Avenue.
While scheduling an appointment is encouraged, most sites also offer walk-ups.
The Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana, offers testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Persons who have questions about the coronavirus can call the county at (909) 387-3911 Monday through Friday. To set up an appointment to get tested, visit sbcovid19.com.
