Official guidelines for reopening schools will be announced in the upcoming days, according to San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Ted Alejandre.
“We know how important it is to our families and students to be back in the classroom, and we all want to provide the safest environment possible for our staff and returning students,” said Alejandre on June 5. “I’ve been working with district superintendents, state agencies and as part of the state superintendent’s Back to School Task Force to develop key areas of guidance for schools on how to reopen. This guidance is being finalized now by the Department of Education and is expected to be released next week, along with another set of key guidelines being developed by the California Department of Public Health. This will all be critical information for districts to finalize their planning for the new school year.”
Alejandre said that most district calendars plan to have schools (including ones in Fontana) starting in August, but some will be pushed out based on conditions on the ground. The superintendent’s office has been working in close collaboration with the Department of Public Health to determine the timeline for each district.
“All districts have been planning for different reopening scenarios that could include onsite traditional learning, distant learning and a hybrid model," said Alejandre. “Health and safety is critical, so when looking at social distancing for example, a traditional classroom that might usually hold 34 students may only have the capacity for 12. We are looking at staggered schedules and other modifications, especially as it relates to social distancing, personal hygiene and transportation.”
Districts will continue to have key conversations with labor and management groups to ensure reopening is part of a team effort. Districts have been surveying parents and community to gather input, concerns and recommendations. Districts are also beefing up communications channels so all parents are aware of new policies and procedures.
Alejandre said a County Collaborative has been established with representatives from all 33 districts, which will ensure the districts are sharing with each other the best ideas, strategies and resources to have a successful reopening for all 500 schools and 400,000 students in San Bernardino County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.