San Bernardino County officials will hold a press conference today (Wednesday, March 25) to provide an update on the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the Board of Supervisors, Sheriff John McMahon, County Public Health Director Trudy Raymundo, physicians from Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and other county officials will conduct the news conference at 10 a.m.
All Southern California news organizations have been invited and it has been timed to enable Los Angeles-based television stations to broadcast it live if they choose to do so. The county will livestream the press conference and archive a complete recording on the CountyDirect Broadcast Network at http://www.sbcounty.gov/Main/Pages/ViewMeetings.aspx. The event will also be livestreamed via Facebook Live.
Attendance at the press conference will be limited to journalists and professional news organizations.
For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County's coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus. New information and resources have been added and the site is being updated daily. The public can also contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
