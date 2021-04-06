There is good news for local residents regarding the coronavirus, according to San Bernardino County officials.
The county will move from the Red Tier to the Orange Tier on April 7, meaning that there will be an easing of certain restrictions.
In addition, all persons who live or work in the county ages 16 and over will now be eligible to get vaccinated, the county said in a Facebook post on April 6. This means that thousands of additional residents may schedule an appointment to receive one of the three FDA-approved vaccines.
County officials are pleased with the huge decrease in COVID-19 case rates and the accompanying increase in the number of vaccinations in recent months.
As a result, in the Orange Tier, restaurants, movie theaters, churches, zoos and aquariums will be permitted to increase their capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent. Gyms will be allowed to expand to 25 percent capacity.
In addition, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a plan to fully reopen the state's economy on June 15.
"CA has administered 20+ million vaccinations. We have the lowest positivity rate in the U.S. Stable hospitalizations," Newsom said on Twitter. "Now, we’re looking forward. We’re setting our eyes on fully reopening by June 15th — with commonsense measures like masking. Mask up and get vaxed, CA."
San Bernardino County Public Health Director Andrew Goldfrach said that the county seems to be improving rapidly, especially as more residents get vaccinated.
“But to be honest, we’ve seen a plateau in the decline of COVID-19 cases recently, reminding us that we need to remain vigilant if we’re to keep the coronavirus at bay," Goldrach warned.
Goldfrach wants residents to remember that those not yet “fully vaccinated” -- meaning it’s been 14 days since their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (or first shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine) -- are still at some risk of either catching or spreading the virus. And everyone else not yet vaccinated needs to continue wearing face masks when indoors (and outdoors when social distancing isn’t practical), avoiding close contact with others, and washing their hands frequently.
“We’ve made excellent progress the past few weeks,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We’re thrilled our residents will be able to celebrate this Easter with few restrictions, and that our weather outlook bodes well for small, mixed household outdoor gatherings. But let’s all remain cautious and keep safety top of mind until everyone has a chance to get vaccinated.”
To schedule an appointment for a vaccination, visit sbcovid19.com.
