The San Bernardino County Joint Information Center (JIC), which operates a hotline for callers seeking information on the COVID-19 pandemic, has increased staff and extended hours to assist county residents.
The JIC has added 10 new call center agents (plus one supervisor) to its existing staff, and is now open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Residents seeking information or requiring assistance can call the JIC at (909) 387-3911.
“We have seen a tremendous increase in call volume, especially since opening vaccination appointments to residents age 65 and older,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said in a news release on Feb. 11. “In addition to providing general information on the disease, testing opportunities and the status of business closures, we are now helping people to schedule appointments online.”
Hagman noted that many eligible residents are either relatively unfamiliar with computer technology or simply lack access to a computer or the internet.
“We are here to help all residents, but right now our primary focus is on assisting those having trouble scheduling a vaccination appointment,” he said.
The county is continuing to encourage eligible residents to schedule vaccination appointments through its COVID-19 website, which has a section devoted to vaccinations. Officials also suggest that family, friends and caretakers who are more conversant with computers, or who have online access, to assist those requiring help.
Currently, demand for appointments is high while vaccine doses remain in short supply.
As of Feb. 7, San Bernardino County had received 195,050 doses. The total number of vaccines distributed to the county's partners was 144,585, and the number of vaccines distributed to the County Public Health Department was 50,465.
“Although residents should continue checking our website to see when appointments are available, they also are welcome to call the hotline if they need help. They also can investigate other options, such as contacting their local pharmacy or primary care provider to see if they have doses available,” Hagman said.
----- AFTER MUCH prompting by the county, the state has eliminated a major headache from the vaccination appointment system – having to fill out several pages of personal information before finding out if an appointment is event available.
“The State’s appointment system has been one of the biggest, and most fixable, sources of complaints by county residents,” Hagman said. “It is a great relief to know the State has fixed this problem.”
He said that now, when persons click on a link to one of the appointment opportunities at a County Public Health site on the county’s vaccination appointment page, they will immediately see whether appointments are available.
Here are a few tips for persons wanting a vaccine:
• Vaccines can only be given with an appointment.
• All of the vaccine locations are walk-up sites with the exception of the occasional “vaccination super site” events (such as the one held on Feb. 2 at the Auto Club Speedway).
• Try not to arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.
• Be ready to show proof of age.
• It is important for you to wait for at least 15 minutes after receiving a vaccine so you can be observed for any reactions, and for treatment to be provided if needed.
• Plan to spend at least an hour total at your appointment.
During your appointment, you can expect to work with medical staff to get a vaccination card and have your follow-up second-dose appointment scheduled before you leave.
