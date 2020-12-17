San Bernardino County health officials are optimistic about the future because the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines has begun. But at the same time, officials are also very horrified by the current problems caused by the coronavirus.
Their most immediate and distressing concern: The county's hospitals, including Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, have no more Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds available.
"San Bernardino County hospitals are running out of beds overall and have hit capacity in their ICUs," the county said in a news release on Dec. 16.
"And while we previously might have gained assistance from nearby counties, today their ICU situation is as difficult as ours. The current shortage of hospital beds not only affects COVID-19 patients, but others who require serious medical attention."
The county is in the middle of an extremely disturbing rise in COVID-19 cases, which are at their highest peak since the pandemic began earlier this year. This has caused severe difficulties, particularly for frontline healthcare workers.
"Intensifying our challenge is the fact that our medical personnel have been working exhaustive hours and they are nearing their breaking points. While their dedication is inspiring, their abilities are not limitless," the county said.
That's why local residents need to do their part to stop the spread of the deadly virus.
"We hate saying it as much as you hate hearing it: but despite the inconvenience and fatigue, there is no skirting around the fact that every county resident must do all we can to avoid catching, and spreading, COVID-19 this holiday season," the county said.
"We understand your frustration. All of us truly want to spend the holidays with family and friends. Unfortunately, there is no 'fake news' in the headlines – we’re in the middle of a very alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, which county data predominantly attributes to social gatherings."
The county reiterated the message that it had been saying for months: "Please avoid gatherings with those outside your immediate family. Maintain social distancing. Wear a mask whenever you’re in close proximity to others. And wash your hands thoroughly and regularly."
