San Bernardino County's unemployment rate was 13.9 percent in May, according to data released on June 19 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD).
Riverside County's jobless rate was 15.8 percent, the EDD said.
California’s unemployment rate experienced a minimal drop to 16.3 percent in May as the state’s employers added 141,600 jobs. This comes after rapidly-evolving data prompted a statistical revision to a larger than initially estimated April job loss of 2,415,000 and an upward-revised unemployment rate of 16.4 percent, the EDD said.
April’s revisions reflect unprecedented job losses never before seen in California’s history in a current data series that dates back to 1976 that are a direct result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the state’s unemployment rate of 16.31 percent is slightly lower than the record high set in April of this year, it is still far higher than the 12.3 percent it was at during the height of the Great Recession (March, October, and November 2010).
April’s revised loss of 2.4 million jobs in California since March is the biggest month-over job loss in state history, far eclipsing the Great Recession’s then record-setting, month-over loss of 132,800 jobs between December 2008 and January 2009.
Nine of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in May. Construction posted the largest job gain (+75,000) thanks to strength in specialty trade contractors and ongoing construction projects. Leisure and hospitality (+64,800) had the second largest job gain due to growth in accommodation and food services. Government (-95,800) had the largest drop with state and local government jobs both experiencing large decreases over the month.
