California’s unemployment rate rose to a record high 15.5 percent in April as the state’s employers lost 2,344,700 non-farm payroll jobs, according to data released on May 22 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys.
The unprecedented job losses are like nothing before seen in California history in a current data series that dates back to 1976, and are a direct result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
San Bernardino County's unemployment rate jumped to 13.4 percent, while Riverside County's rate went up to 15.3 percent.
The state’s unemployment rate eclipsed the previous record high rate in the current data series of 12.3 percent at the height of the Great Recession (March, October, and November of 2010).
California’s month-over non-farm payroll job loss of 2,344,7002 for April is the largest on record. And in just one month, that total is more than one million more than the job loss during the 2 ½ year long recession (-1,318,400 from July 2007 to February 2010).
The number of unemployed Californians rose to almost 2.9 million over just two months, surpassing the previous 2.2 million peak during the recession that took more than two years to reach.
Every one of California’s 11 industry sectors lost jobs in April. The leisure and hospitality industry posted the largest job loss (-866,200), which was more than double that of trade, transportation, and utilities (-388,700), the state’s second-largest industry sector loss.
