The San Bernardino Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection facility has now re-opened to the public, San Bernardino County announced on May 4.
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Extra precautions and restrictions are being implemented to protect residents and staff when collecting hazardous waste.
The collections facility is located at 2824 W Street in San Bernardino.
Additionally, the following HHW locations will be open to the public as follows:
• In Rialto, HHW collections services at 246 South Willow Avenue are open to the public every second and fourth Friday and Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, beginning May 8.
• In Upland, HHW services at 1370 N. Benson Avenue will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning May 16.
Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generators (CESQG) appointments will be scheduled during business hours.
The material re-use store will remain closed to the public until further notice.
All other HHW locations, including the one in Fontana, will remain closed until further notice.
"Residents who are displaying or experiencing any COVID-19 or flu symptoms should wait two weeks after symptoms subside before coming to a HHW collection site. Please safely store your items at home until the situation improves," the county said in the news release.
Persons also need to remember to wear a face covering when visiting an HHW collection facility, the county said.
For more information, contact the HHW collection facility during regular business hours at (909) 382-5401, or visit www.greensb.net.
