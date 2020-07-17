The San Bernardino Superior Court (SBSC) has announced the launch of live audio streaming starting on Monday, July 20 for all criminal proceedings held at the San Bernardino Justice Center with an incremental rollout countywide for all case types by Aug. 31.
Due to confidentiality, juvenile delinquency and dependency cases are excluded.
To ensure the public has access to court proceedings during these unprecedented times, SBSC has developed a method for the public to hear courtroom proceedings utilizing the mobile application Zoom or using a touchtone phone.
This new alternative method for observing courtroom proceedings is strongly encouraged for all non-parties to avoid coming to court in person, where social distancing protocols and limited courtroom access apply.
Reducing public access and maintaining social distancing limits the spread of COVID-19 to court users, the public, judicial officers, and staff.
"Aligned with SBSC’s 2018-2023 Strategic Plan, leveraging cost-effective technology solutions to implement live audio streaming increases access to justice by preserving public access while allowing for the need to be physically distant during these challenging times presented by COVID-19," the court said in a news release.
For more information and to access hearings on the calendar, visit www.sb-court.org/cas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.