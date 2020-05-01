For the health and safety of all court users, the San Bernardino Superior Court (SBSC) issued an order extending its court closure.
The court closure, which began in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be extended through Thursday, May 28 and civil jury trials will continue to be closed until July 24, unless good cause is shown.
The closure extends the time frame for conducting criminal trials, and includes all in-custody arraignments among the essential proceedings the court will hear.
The Fontana Courthouse, located at 17780 Arrow Boulevard, will remain closed.
The following locations will continue to be temporarily open, hearing only emergency matters, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon:
• Victorville and Joshua Tree -- criminal and family
• Juvenile Dependency (San Bernardino) -- dependency and delinquency
• San Bernardino Justice Center -- criminal, civil/probate, and LPS (heard at ARMC)
• Historic (San Bernardino) -- family law matters
For a full list of emergency matters heard during the court closure, visit https:www.sb-court.org/COVID-19. Also, persons can receive the latest court news on Twitter (@sanberncourt).
