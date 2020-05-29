The San Bernardino Superior Court (SBSC) will reopen clerk’s offices with the exception of Big Bear and Needles starting on Friday, May 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (phones and lobby).
Court proceedings and hearings will begin to resume between June 1 and June 8.
The Fontana Courthouse at 17780 Arrow Boulevard is one of the open locations.
A number of new procedures and protocols have been put into place, including mandatory face coverings and social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all court users during this time.
Persons are advised to visit the COVID-19 page to get additional information on court safety protocols and schedules for reopening by court location and litigation type.
San Bernardino Superior Court can be followed on Twitter (@sanberncourt) and Facebook (@sanberncourt) for information on court news.
