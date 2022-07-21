Jesus “Jesse” Sandoval, a member of the Fontana City Council, has announced his intention to run for mayor in the November election.
Sandoval, who made the announcement on his Facebook page, pulled papers at the Fontana City Clerk’s Office on July 19, according to the city’s election website.
Sandoval was first elected to the City Council in 2012 and was re-elected to four-year terms in 2016 and 2020.
He has been a resident of Fontana since 1967. Prior to being elected, Sandoval worked for the Fontana Unified School District for 20 years and is currently retired from the City of San Bernardino.
Sandoval also ran for mayor in 2018, but lost to incumbent Acquanetta Warren.
Throughout his years on the five-member City Council, Sandoval has opposed several of the policies supported by Warren, especially the increase in warehouse development in the southern area of Fontana.
The nomination period for all candidates running for city offices will continue through Aug. 12, by which time papers must be filed.
Warren (who will be seeking her fourth term as mayor) has pulled papers, as has Shannon O’Brien, a former member of the Fontana School Board.
----- CANDIDATES for other positions in Fontana who have pulled papers include:
• City Council District 1 (northwestern Fontana) — incumbent Phillip W. Cothran Jr. and challenger Alfred Gonzales
• City Council District 4 (southern Fontana) — incumbent John B. Roberts
• City Clerk — incumbent Germaine Key
• City Treasurer — incumbent Janet Koehler-Brooks
(Voters will cast ballots for City Council Districts 2 and 3 in 2024.)
----- PERSONS wanting to become a candidate for any of these positions must reside and be registered to vote within the jurisdiction at the time nomination papers are issued. Candidates also must be:
• Active registered voters with the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters at their current address in the City of Fontana.
• Residing within the district in which they are running for (district seats only).
• Citizens of the United States.
• 18 years of age or older.
• Not disqualified from holding office by the Constitution or laws of the State of California.
Candidates can file papers at the City Clerk’s Office at 8353 Sierra Avenue, which is open Mondays through Thursdays. For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at (909) 350-6743.
