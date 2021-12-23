Southern California Edison (SCE) is reminding its customers that power outages may occur during stormy weather conditions.
Customers may report outages at 1-800- 611-1911, online, or on the MySCE mobile app.
SCE will provide the latest information about outages at the SCE.com Outage Center and on Facebook and Twitter.
SCE also warns residents to never approach or touch downed power lines. If persons see a downed power line or dangling wire — even if it appears not to be live — they should not touch or approach it or anything that is in contact with it and call 911 immediately.
----- HERE are some important tips to keep in mind during the rainy weather:
• Watch for traffic signals that may be out. Approach those intersections as four-way stops.
• Make sure you have a battery-operated radio and flashlights. Check the batteries to make sure they are fresh. Use flashlights for lighting during a power outage; do not use candles because they may pose a significant fire hazard.
• Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking. Such equipment can emit carbon monoxide and other toxic gases.
• If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord.
• Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews.
• Leave the doors of your refrigerator and freezer closed to keep food as fresh as possible. Place blocks of ice inside to help keep food cold. Check food carefully for signs of spoilage.
• Check on your neighbors to make sure everyone is safe.
