A 48-year-old school bus driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 25 at 2:18 p.m., Rancho Cucamonga Station deputies contacted Ialisha Julius, a Fontana resident who is a Chaffey Joint Union High School District school bus driver, in front of Etiwanda High School.
Deputies conducted field sobriety tests, and as a result, took Julius into custody.
At no time were any students, children or other passengers on the bus with Julius, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputies Michael McDonald or Melissa Harrison of the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
