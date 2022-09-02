A 35-year-old campus security officer at a continuation school in Bloomington was arrested for allegedly contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 24, the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division - Crimes Against Children Detail and the Fontana Sheriff's Station conducted an investigation regarding an alleged inappropriate relationship between Jonathan Ray Calderilla and a student.
Calderilla, a Colton resident, is employed with the Colton Unified School District and assigned to Slover Mountain Continuation High School. Calderilla has been on administrative leave since last month.
During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered Calderilla allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to the minor.
On Sept. 2, Calderilla was arrested and booked into Central Detention Center with a bail amount of $250,000.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are releasing Calderilla’s booking photograph. Anyone with information regarding this incident or anyone who may have been victimized by Calderilla is encouraged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar of the Specialized Investigations Division - Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
