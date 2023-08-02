It’s back to school time for Fontana students.
To commemorate the start of the Fontana Unified School District’s 2023-24 school year on Aug. 3, the district held a Back to School Extravaganza at the Lewis Library and Technology Center on Aug. 1.
The event included opportunities for student and family library resources, vendors, crafts, story time, balloons, face painting, and opportunities to win prizes.
In an online message to students and their parents, Superintendent Miki Inbody said that during the upcoming year, the district is committed to focusing on four priority areas:
1. Increasing powerful academic outcomes for students
2. Implementing a persistent focus on safety and wellbeing for the students and staff members
3. Building relationships with proactive communications and community engagement
4. Being good stewards of public tax dollars through the purposeful use of public resources
“I look forward to the excitement of the new school year, and I thank you for your dedication to our district, our community, and the scholars and families we serve,” Inbody said.
