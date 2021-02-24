The Etiwanda School District is hoping to reopen all of its elementary schools in the middle of March, according to Superintendent Shawn Judson.
The district's board will be meeting on Thursday, Feb. 25 to discuss its COVID-19 plan, which would adhere to all of the state's health guidelines, Judson said.
If the plan is approved, students in transitional kindergarten through 2nd grade would have the opportunity to return to in-person instruction on March 15 at the schools, which are located in Rancho Cucamonga and northwestern Fontana.
Students in higher grades (all the way up to 6th graders, who attend intermediate schools) would gradually be phased in, Judson said.
"We are very excited about the possibility of getting our students back on campus," Judson said.
The district has been implementing distance learning ever since the coronavirus pandemic began early last year.
Judson said distance learning would still be an option for parents who would be uncomfortable sending their children to the school sites.
California health officials have been working on plans to safely return students to public schools. The push for reopening has accelerated recently because the number of new COVID-19 cases has declined significantly; however, the virus remains a threat, experts said.
