Search warrants were served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana, and a total of nine persons were arrested during a week-long targeted crime suppression effort in the Inland Empire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served the search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, and Norco as well as in the 10500 block of Citrus Avenue in Fontana as part of “Operation Consequences.”
During the one-week period, investigators seized 11 firearms, three of which were unserialized (ghost guns) and a large amount of illegal narcotics, including more than 32 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.42 pounds of fentanyl laced-M30 (oxycodone) pills, and more than two pounds of cocaine.
Operation Consequences has been taking place for several weeks and will be continuing in the future, officials said.
