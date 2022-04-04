This past week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people 50 and older and certain immunocompromised individuals.
The FDA’s authorization was followed by a recommendation and updated booster guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, as well as local clinics and pharmacies, will be offering second booster doses, the county said in a news release on April 1. Persons who are eligible can make an appointment for a second booster dose at myturn.ca.gov or vaccines.gov.
The FDA’s latest amended emergency use authorization applies to the following groups:
• A second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine may be administered to people 50 years and older at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.
• A second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may be administered to people 12 and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are people who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.
• A second booster dose of the Moderna vaccine may be administered at least four months after the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 and older with the same certain kinds of immunocompromise.
The CDC also recommends an additional booster for anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for their first shot and have already received a booster dose at least four months prior.
COVID-19 continues to decline in San Bernardino County from a high of 31 percent in January to 1.2 percent this past week.
Since the pandemic began in early 2020, there have been 566,340 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,805 deaths in San Bernardino County (as of April 1). In Fontana, there have been 70,177 cases and 693 deaths.
“In order to maintain the highest level of protection from COVID-19 infection, I encourage anyone who is eligible for the next round of booster shots to get it,” said Dr. Michael Sequeira, the county’s public health officer. “We know that vaccine effectiveness drops over time, so get the shot. It will help protect you, your family and the community."
In addition to second boosters, the federal government launched a new website with information about vaccines, testing, masks, and the level of COVID-19 spread in communities. Visit covid.gov for more information.
Persons who have questions about COVID-19 in San Bernardino County, or are interested in learning more about the free COVID-19 testing or vaccine services that may be available, can visit the county’s website at sbcovid19.com or call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911.
