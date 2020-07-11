A security guard was shot to death at a Fontana restaurant on July 10, the Fontana Police Department said.
Officers went to the location on the corner of Juniper Avenue and Foothill Boulevard at about 11:13 p.m. The suspect(s) fled prior to the arrival of the officers.
Upon arrival, the officers located a security guard suffering from several gunshot wounds inside the restaurant. Paramedics arrived, but the victim later succumbed to the injuries.
No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.