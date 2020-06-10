The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a report of a semi truck on fire in northwestern Fontana on June 10.
At about 12:02 p.m., firefighters battled a fully involved trailer fire attached to the cab on the southbound Interstate 15 Freeway south of Duncan Canyon Road.
According to authorities, the trailer of the big rig containing meat products erupted into flames. The driver was able to pull to the right shoulder.
The fire extended into the roadside vegetation and burned an eighth of an acre before being extinguished.
The No. 1 lane was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
Details of the fire and the cost of the loss of the cargo and trailer were not immediately available.
There were no reports of any injuries.
