As the nation observes Minority Mental Health Awareness month, U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), and Representative Grace Napolitano (D-Calif.-31) introduced the Mental Health for Latinos Act, legislation to improve mental health outcomes among Latino and Hispanic communities.
Barriers to mental health care within Latino communities, which existed long before COVID-19, are causing too many to suffer in silence, Padilla said in a news release on July 25.
Presently, only 36.1 percent of Latino adults aged 18 or older with a mental illness received services in 2021, compared to the U.S. average of 47.2 percent. Between 2010 and 2020, the suicide rate among male Latino adults (ages 20 to 64) increased by 35.7 percent, and the female rate increased by 40.6 percent. Even those who are able to access services rarely receive the effective care they need, Padilla said.
Informed and culturally competent resources, education materials, and outreach programs are vital to addressing the mental health crisis, Padilla said.
He said this legislation recognizes the unique mental health challenges of the Latino community, aiming to reduce cultural stigma and rectify the health care disparities that prevent people from receiving life-saving mental health services.
“We must eliminate barriers to mental health care, because no one should suffer in silence,” said Padilla. “By accounting for the cultural and language needs of the Latino community, the Mental Health for Latinos Act will improve mental health outcomes by strategically reducing stigma and encouraging people to reach out for help. As we craft legislation that addresses mental health challenges, it’s critical that we acknowledge the distinct needs of our diverse communities to develop a comprehensive, equitable, and effective response to the growing mental health crisis.”
Specifically, the bill, if passed, would direct the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a strategy to:
• Provide information on evidence-based practices, interventions, and treatments that are culturally and linguistically appropriate
• Increase awareness of symptoms of mental illnesses common among such populations, considering differences within subgroups, such as gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, race, or ethnicity
• Ensure full participation of both consumers and community members in the development and implementation of materials
• Meet the diverse cultural and language needs of the various Latino and Hispanic populations and address the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic on the mental and behavioral health of Latino and Hispanic populations.
