Kennidy Carmean had mixed emotions right before graduating from Etiwanda High School on May 24.
“It is very bittersweet, very surreal,” she said. “I’m very excited, though, and I’m very proud of our senior class.”
Carmean, a Fontana resident who was the senior class president, said she “loved every minute” of being at Etiwanda.
“I think we have a great environment,” she said. “Our staff and all our students here are great. I could not have imagined a better high school experience.”
In the fall, Carmean will be focusing on education sciences at UC San Diego, with a goal of becoming a kindergarten teacher someday.
Also going to UC San Diego will be Caleb Vasquez, the ASB president at Etiwanda. He will be majoring in economics.
Vasquez said the graduation at Eagle Stadium was a “joyous moment” that has been four years in the making.
“I’m proud of my years at Etiwanda,” Vasquez said. “I look back and I don’t have any regrets about what I’ve done here. I came in as a freshman and I got out of my bubble and turned into the person I wanted to be. I had great experiences and made great memories and life-long friends.”
