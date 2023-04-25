Seniors ages 60 and above who meet income guidelines may be eligible to receive free monthly food through the Senior Mobile Pantry Program in Fontana.
The Fontana Community Senior Center Resource Department, in partnership with Feeding America Riverside and San Bernardino, is bringing the program to the Fontana Community Senior Center.
The next distribution will be held on Friday, May 5 from noon to 2 p.m. at 16710 Ceres Avenue.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration is not required.
For more information, call (909) 854-5193.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.