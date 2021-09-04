September is National Preparedness Month, and local residents are urged to decide and practice their emergency plan with members of their household.
Questions to ask include:
1. How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings?
2. What is my shelter plan?
3. What is my evacuation route?
4. What is my family/household communication plan?
5. Do I need to update my emergency preparedness kit?
The City of Fontana recommends that residents download the Ready SB County app to help them create an emergency plan and much more: http://ow.ly/wSMN50G3ubS.
Persons can also learn more about emergency preparedness at https://www.ready.gov/plan
