Three years ago, Sequoia Middle School was honored by the state for being a "School to Watch." This year, the Fontana school has earned that same prestigious designation once again.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on April 22 that Sequoia was one of 31 high-performing middle schools recognized by the California Schools to Watch program.
Sequoia was one of the schools that reapplied to the program, demonstrated sustained progress, and earned the right to be re-designated for 2021.
"Congratulations to these schools for building systems that support all students in believing in themselves, discovering their individual interests, and working toward their academic, life, and career goals," Thurmond said. "These schools are outstanding examples of how educational innovation and a dedicated school community can keep students engaged and learning through a critical stage in their K–12 journey."
These high-performing model schools demonstrate academic excellence, social equity, and responsiveness to the needs of young adolescents, Thurmond said.
Sequoia was one of only four schools in San Bernardino County to be chosen. The others were De Anza Middle School and Vina Danks Middle School in Ontario and Golden Valley Middle School in San Bernardino.
The California Schools to Watch program is sponsored by the California Department of Education, California League of Schools, and the California Middle Grades Alliance, in association with the National Forum.
To earn this designation, schools must complete an extensive application and host a site visit by middle grades experts. In order to retain the designation, each school is re-evaluated every three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.