A serious traffic collision occurred on Beech Avenue north of Baseline Avenue in northern Fontana on the evening of July 17, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Details of the major injury traffic collision were not yet available.
The northbound lanes of Beech in that area were closed for several hours while the incident was being investigated, the P.D. said in a Facebook post. Motorists were urged to avoid the area if possible.
