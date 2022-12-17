Service clubs in Fontana came together for their annual holiday event on Dec. 12 at the historic Fontana Woman’s Club building, which will soon open as Spaggi’s Restaurant.
The catered luncheon was attended by 70 club members from Fontana’s Rotary, Kiwanis, Exchange, Elks, and Woman’s clubs.
Each attendee brought two unwrapped gifts, which were then turned over to Jason Delair, president of the Fontana Police Officers Association, who accepted them on behalf of Chief Billy Green, the Fontana Police Department and the Fontana POA.
“The toys will be distributed by police officers to families whose circumstances would otherwise prevent the kids from having presents and the joy of Christmas which we all cherish,” Delair said.
