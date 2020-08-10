Seven candidates have expressed interest so far in running for seats on the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education, and the filing deadline has been extended until Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m.
The presidential general election will be held Nov. 3.
The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters Office said that the original deadline for filing was Aug. 7, but because one of the incumbents -- Peter Garcia -- is not seeking to retain his seat, an extra five days are being given for interested candidates.
Garcia, who has been on the School Board since 2016, has decided to run for a position on the Fontana City Council.
Two seats are being contested on the School Board. Incumbent Jason O'Brien is seeking another four-year term.
Other candidates who have filed as of Aug. 7 include Oliver B. Christian (an airman), Jennifer Quezada (public school teacher), Shelley C-Bradford (parent/teacher), Angel Ramirez (high school educator), Oscar Ernesto Solis, and Joseph Anthony Armendarez Sr.
All additional citizens interested in running for one these offices may obtain and file the appropriate documents at the Registrar of Voters, 777 E. Rialto Avenue in San Bernardino. The Registrar of Voters is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
