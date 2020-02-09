A total of seven people were arrested during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Fontana on Feb. 8, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The checkpoint was located at on Sierra Avenue at Technology between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Three people were arrested on DUI charges (two for alcohol and one for drug) and four other individuals were arrested for having outstanding warrants, police said.
In addition, 26 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and four additional citations were issued.
The Fontana P.D. will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year in an effort to take suspected impaired drivers off local streets and highways, ultimately lowering the risk for deaths and injuries, police said.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
