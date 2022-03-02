Seven persons were cited for furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors during two shoulder tap operations in Fontana during the month of February, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Eight locations in Fontana were visited and a total of 17 subjects were contacted during the two operations.
In addition to those events, police coordinated one disorderly conduct operation and two IMPACT (Informed Merchants Preventing Alcohol-Related Crime Tendencies) inspections in February.
Disorderly conduct operations are held in order to ensure that responsible beverage service is being performed at on-sale locations within the city, police said. Bartenders, waiters and waitresses are observed by undercover officers for violations such as over-serving individuals and failing to ID.
IMPACT inspections are necessary to educate ABC licensed locations of requirements such as signage and operating standards as they pertain to buying and selling alcohol within the city, the P.D. said.
