Seven suspects, including a man from Fontana, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a gang-related shooting which took place last year in Ontario, according to the Ontario Police Department.
The incident occurred on Feb. 17, 2021 in the 1500 block of N. Solano Avenue. Numerous suspects were involved in a shooting between alleged rival gang members. The suspects fired recklessly at each other, striking several homes and vehicles in the neighborhood.
Last August, five suspects were arrested in connection with the incident and were charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition.
On Feb. 4, the Ontario P.D. announced that the additional seven suspects had been taken into custody, thanks to a joint effort with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Taskforce, the Pasadena Police Department, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
One of those additional suspects was Keenan Edwards, 31, of Fontana, who was arrested on Jan. 21.
The other suspects were Brian Carrier and James Taylor of Lancaster, Michael Gittoes and Darrell Gaddie of Pasadena, Derrick Rodgers of Ontario, and Aries McDaniels of Duarte.
