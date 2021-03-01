After being closed for many months due to the coronavirus crisis, several City of Fontana buildings have now reopened for in-person services.
The Fontana City Hall lobby, Development Services Organization (DSO) lobby, Police Department lobby, and the Public Works lobby reopened to the public starting on March 1.
Visitors are required to wear face coverings and will have temperatures taken upon entry.
• Fontana City Hall, located at 8353 Sierra Avenue, is open to visitors Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Popular in-person services conducted at City Hall include business licenses, dog licenses, and sewer bills. However, City Hall is not providing passport services.
• The DSO lobby is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The following departments are located within the Development Services Organization: Community Development (Planning, Building and Safety and Fire Protection District) and Engineering.
• The Fontana Police Department lobby is open to visitors Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Persons are requested to use the phone located outside the main doors in order to enter the lobby.
The Human Resources Department lobby and Community Services Department lobby remain open to the public by appointment only. Visitors can call (909) 350-7650 to schedule an appointment with Human Resources, or call (909) 349-6900 to schedule an appointment with the Community Services Department.
