Several community leaders who have provided many years of volunteer service were honored during an event at the Art Depot Gallery in Fontana on Aug. 8.
The ceremony was coordinated by Legacy Keepers R Us, an organization which aims to preserve culture, art, and history "one story at a time."
L. Jean Reese, a Fontana resident, is the director of West Coast Legacy Keepers R Us. She is a long-time educator, pastor's wife of 33 years, community volunteer, businesswoman, organizer, and promoter.
The event was attended by Shironbutterfly Ray, who is the founder of Legacy Keepers R Us. Her goal is to "give honor to those who pave the way for us, those who strive to keep legacies alive and to our future generation of legacy keepers."
The honorees included:
• Lora M. Faulk, who has spent many years as a business leader, community volunteer, organizer, and encourager;
• Dr. Nathandra Joseph-Cravin, who retired after 33 years as a counselor and correctional officer and focuses on family, career, and education as an active community leader.
• Janet Koehler-Brooks, who is Fontana's city treasurer, a long-time community volunteer, and a retired school counselor.
• Dr. Angela Sadler Williamson, who is an award-winning filmmaker, producer, author, TV host, and college professor.
• Nubia Diaz-Nepali, who is an entrepreneur, community leader, and volunteer in Fontana.
• Timothy "Teach" Jones, who is an entrepreneur, filmmaker, TV host, hip-hop artist, movie actor, producer, and ordained minister.
• LaShon P. Tilmon, who is the founder of "Girls to Pearls," a Fontana-based mentoring organization that helps teen girls become college graduates and community leaders.
