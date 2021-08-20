Twenty-one Fontana Unified School District schools have earned platinum, gold, silver and bronze awards from California Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Coalition, recognizing their efforts to create a positive campus culture and increase student engagement.
Citrus, Cypress and Date elementary schools, Dolores Huerta International Academy, and Alder, Harry S. Truman and Sequoia middle schools have earned platinum certifications for their stellar execution of PBIS strategies in 2020-21.
“Fontana Unified is committed to providing students with positive learning environments where they feel safe, confident and empowered to succeed,” Fontana Unified Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said in a news release. “Congratulations to our 21 schools on their well-deserved recognition from the California PBIS Coalition. These certifications are a testament to the dedication of our administrators, teachers and staff.”
The seven platinum-award schools are joined by gold PBIS Implementation Award recipients Juniper, Oleander, Randall Pepper and West Randall elementary schools, Southridge Tech Middle School and Jurupa Hills High School; silver PBIS Implementation Award recipients Maple, Poplar, Sierra Lakes and Virginia Primrose elementary schools, as well as Almeria and Fontana middle schools; and bronze PBIS Implementation Award recipients Live Oak Elementary and Mango Elementary.
PBIS aims to create a positive school setting through strategies that define, teach and support appropriate student behaviors. Aided by the framework, Fontana Unified educators closely monitor students’ behavior, attendance and academic performance, taking steps to provide additional support in each area as needed.
FUSD schools are also supported by climate and culture specialists who help each site apply strategies best suited to their needs.
The 21 schools will be recognized at the annual California PBIS Coalition Conference, which will be held Sept. 13 to 15 in Sacramento.
