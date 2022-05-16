Several seniors from the Fontana Unified School District and other districts will be receiving scholarships during an upcoming event coordinated by the Esperanza Scholarship Foundation.
The Mayor's Gala will take place on Saturday, May 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Gardiner W. Spring Auditorium on the Chaffey High School campus in Ontario.
The public is invited to attend this community/family event, which will honor a total of 97 scholarship recipients from 2021 and 2022 and includes professional and local entertainment.
The public can register for this free event at: https://the2022mayorsgalalive.splashthat.com/
The Esperanza Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars is a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides local graduating seniors and college students with financial and academic assistance to help them pursue higher education. The foundation has awarded close to 1,300 scholarships and raised more than $1.5 million for high-performing students from low-income, underserved families. Almost all are first-generation students.
This year, the Esperanza Scholarship Foundation is awarding 61 scholarships to graduating seniors from the Chaffey Joint Union High School District and the Pomona Unified School District as well as the FUSD. An additional 36 students from 2021 will also be honored.
The scholarship awards also include college students from the foundation’s partner schools: Cal Poly Pomona, Cal State San Bernardino, and the University of La Verne.
