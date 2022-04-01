In recent years, several Fontana residents have been very vocal about expressing their opposition to the policies enacted by some of the Fontana City Council members.
And with the November election drawing closer, those residents will undoubtedly continue to speak out.
Residents, including members of the South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalition (SFCCC), have repeatedly criticized city leaders (except for Councilmember Jesse Sandoval) for approving a series of controversial warehouse projects in the southern area.
In addition, speakers during the public comments portion of the City Council meeting on March 22 found fault with the approval of a redistricting map (104b) that carved the southern part of Fontana into two parts for election purposes. The speakers were upset that map 401, which had been proposed by community members, was not even one of the final three maps up for consideration.
Many of these residents kept repeating the same general theme: The City Council does not care about them.
In response, Mayor Acquanetta Warren emphasized that the City Council does, indeed, care about all of Fontana, including the southern section. As evidence, she pointed to the city’s approval and funding of South Fontana Park, which is being constructed right now (following a lengthy delay).
Warren also has been warning the speakers that everyone, including their public officials, should be treated with respect and that personal attacks would not be allowed. In fact, Warren deemed it necessary to call a recess during the March 22 meeting after hearing outbursts from the crowd.
The mayor noted that some of the speakers were from cities outside of Fontana.
One of the Fontana residents, Elizabeth Sena (the founder of the SFCCC), has been consistently declaring her displeasure with Warren and Councilmembers John Roberts, Phillip Cothran, and Peter Garcia.
“The majority of this council, with the exception of Sandoval, is completely flawed,” Sena said on March 22. “This council lacks integrity. This council is a poor representation of this city.”
Another Fontana resident, Jennifer Cardenas, said she does not believe people in all sections of the city are receiving equal treatment.
“I continuously see how South Fontana and North Fontana are treated very differently,” she said.
Jasmine Cunningham said she was frustrated with the redistricting vote because draft maps that were submitted by community members were ignored. She said that she will let her neighbors know about her displeasure with the City Council’s decision to select map 104b.
“I have a really good stroller, I can walk really far, and I am really, really good at knocking on doors,” said Cunningham, who brought her children with her to the meeting.
Christine McGuire, a 35-year resident, told the City Council: “You don’t listen, you don’t care … This is a waste of time. You guys are going to do whatever you want because you do not care about the community.”
Stacey Ramos, another resident, spoke directly to Warren.
“You never listen to us,” she said. “I’m super frustrated to be here … to watch you, because you do not vote with the community.”
Warren said: “You’re making a huge assumption that the people that are up here don’t care about the community; that is not accurate.”
Warren said she hears from many residents — ones who do not attend the meetings — who tell her that the city is on the right track and that the council is properly moving Fontana forward. For example, she has said in the past that residents appreciate having warehouses in Fontana because they create good jobs.
Warren, Roberts, and Cothran are up for reelection this fall. Garcia and Sandoval face reelection in 2024
