Several students from schools in the Fontana Unified School District earned high honors at the 39th annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair recently.
Barbara Gonzalez, an eighth-grader at Alder Middle School, won a gold medal in the Junior Division. She also received the Lemelson Foundation Early Inventor Prize.
Alejandra Delgado, an eighth-grader at Almeria Middle School, achieved a gold medal in the Junior Division.
In addition, a group of three students from Kaiser High School -- 10th graders Frida Monreal and Jose Centeno and 11th grader Amitoj Lobana -- took home prizes for their excellent work.
----- ALSO, Yuan Bi, an 11th-grader at Stoneridge Preparatory (a private school in Fontana), obtained a gold medal.
Shaye Torres, a student in the Colton Joint Unified School District, acquired a gold medal.
The event was sponsored by San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, Inyo County Office of Education, Mono County Superintendent of Schools and Professional Engineers of California Government.
Recipients were honored at a virtual awards ceremony for the event. Students competed in three different divisions: Elementary (grades 4-5), Junior (grades 6-8) and Senior (grades 9-12).
Submissions from 185 students within the three counties included 168 projects -- 156 individual and 12 group. Individual and group projects were judged in 23 categories of science - from microbiology to zoology, math and physics to computational systems and environmental engineering.
Projects that earned gold in the Junior and Senior divisions will advance to the California Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held virtually on April 12-13.
